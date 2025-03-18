Hong Kong Stocks Surge to Three-Year High Boosted by Tech Gains

Hong Kong stocks soared to a three-year high on Tuesday, propelled by significant gains in the technology sector. The rally was fueled by investors reflecting positively on China's latest economic stimulus measures and promising economic data.

The Hang Seng Index concluded with a 2.5% increase, reaching 24,740.57, marking its highest point since February 2022. Tech giants Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent were key contributors, with Baidu witnessing a 12.2% surge following the release of new AI models.

Analysts at HSBC suggest that there is room for further market growth, potentially outpacing emerging markets. The recent rally has bridged the gap between Hong Kong shares and onshore counterparts, providing a renewed sense of optimism among investors.

