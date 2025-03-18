Modiway Revolutionizes Direct Selling with 'The New Way'

Samir K. Modi, a pioneer in India's direct-selling industry, has launched a transformative initiative named 'Modiway – The New Way'. This groundbreaking program by Modicare integrates cutting-edge, science-backed solutions with a myriad of entrepreneurial possibilities.

The initiative is designed to offer financial independence, holistic wellness, and personal growth opportunities. It introduces three dynamic categories: Shape Shift for weight management, Forest Nectar for beauty and nourishment, and Soul Chef for smart kitchen solutions. Each product is crafted to enhance life quality, aligning with the growing consumer focus on health.

The initiative is timely as India's direct-selling industry is projected for significant growth. By 2028, the weight management market alone could surpass Rs. 3,15,000 crore. Modiway seeks to not only uplift lifestyles but to set new standards in wellness and direct selling in India, ensuring all have the opportunity to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)