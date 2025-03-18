Left Menu

Accelerating Autonomy: Calls for Self-Driving Car Regulation Surge

Major automakers and tech groups urge the Trump administration to streamline regulations for self-driving cars. A letter sent to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasizes the need for a unified framework to maintain U.S. leadership and avoid safety risks. The industry seeks to overcome regulatory hurdles for autonomous vehicle deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, a coalition of major automakers and tech groups pressed the Trump administration for expedited regulatory processes to facilitate the deployment of self-driving cars. The Alliance For Automotive Innovation, representing virtually all significant automakers, requested Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to swiftly establish a national regulatory framework. This is meant to solidify the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's exclusive jurisdiction over autonomous vehicle hardware and operations.

Concerns about losing leadership to China, inconsistent regulations, and safety were highlighted. Advocates seek the U.S. Transportation Department's decision allowing self-driving trucks to have cab-mounted warning beacons instead of manual deployment devices. They further urge clarity on the non-requirement of manually operated controls in self-driving vehicles.

The push follows scrutiny after an incident in which a pedestrian was injured by a General Motors Cruise vehicle. Regulatory bodies, including NHTSA, are now investigating major self-driving manufacturers like Cruise, Waymo, and Zoox. Tesla's Elon Musk has promised autonomous ride-hailing launches, pushing for swift regulatory adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

