Paul Mashatile Calls for Coordinated Peacebuilding, Economic Resilience, and AI Innovation in Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has underscored the critical need for a comprehensive and unified approach to peacebuilding and economic resilience, emphasizing South Africa’s leadership role on the global stage. Speaking at the United Nations University (UNU) in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, he addressed pressing global conflicts and economic challenges, advocating for collaborative solutions to drive sustainable development and stability.

Global Conflict and the Need for Coordinated Peacebuilding

Mashatile highlighted the devastating human toll and escalating insecurity caused by ongoing conflicts worldwide, particularly the wars between Russia and Ukraine, the instability in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan, the Sahel region, and Gaza. These conflicts, he noted, continue to undermine global security and economic progress.

“In response to these crises, we must pursue coordinated and preventive action,” Mashatile stated. “Peacebuilding must be systematic and structured, ensuring sustainable solutions rather than short-term interventions.”

He commended the ongoing partnership between the United Nations University and the University of South Africa (UNISA), which, along with other key partner organizations, is working to design and implement training programs aimed at equipping African leaders and mediators with conflict resolution skills. These initiatives, he explained, are vital for fostering peace, security, and economic prosperity across the continent.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of Africa-centric peacebuilding research and capacity-building programs that span the continent. “We need robust conflict management and resolution strategies that address the root causes of instability while also ensuring the reconstruction of societies affected by war and violence,” he emphasized.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency and Economic Priorities

As South Africa assumes the G20 Presidency, Mashatile reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advocating for diplomatic solutions and inclusive dialogue, which he described as the foremost guarantor of lasting peace. “South Africa’s foreign policy is deeply rooted in principles of justice, solidarity, equality, peace, and respect, all underpinned by a strong commitment to human dignity and ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said.

Under its G20 leadership, South Africa has set out four key priorities that will shape its global agenda:

Strengthening disaster resilience – ensuring that nations, especially in Africa, can better withstand economic shocks and climate-related disasters. Ensuring debt sustainability for developing economies – addressing the debt crisis that has hampered the growth of many nations in the Global South. Mobilizing finance for a just energy transition – advancing initiatives that promote a fair and sustainable shift towards cleaner energy sources. Harnessing critical minerals for sustainable growth – optimizing Africa’s vast natural resources to foster industrial development and economic empowerment.

Mashatile emphasized that the hosting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, along with the Business 20 (B20) forum, provided an invaluable opportunity for South Africa and Africa to position themselves as prime destinations for business and investment.

“To drive economic growth, we must pursue bold structural reforms that will enhance investor confidence and increase economic efficiencies in key sectors such as energy, water, and transport,” he stated. “Addressing these structural challenges is essential to fostering long-term economic stability and growth.”

He further noted that South Africa is implementing extensive policy and regulatory reforms aimed at improving economic performance, with an emphasis on private sector engagement. “Only through the acceleration of structural reforms and greater collaboration with the private sector can we sustain economic momentum and attract much-needed foreign investment,” he said.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Africa’s Future

Mashatile also highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology in shaping Africa’s economic future. He called for strengthened partnerships between African institutions and international organizations to harness AI’s potential while maintaining ethical considerations at the forefront.

Quoting renowned AI expert Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, he emphasized the necessity for Africa to embrace AI innovation while ensuring its development aligns with ethical standards. “AI presents an immense opportunity for Africa, but we must approach it responsibly, ensuring that it benefits all and does not exacerbate inequalities,” he noted.

He urged institutions like UNU to collaborate with African universities in fostering digital skills development, AI-driven research, and technological innovation. As part of South Africa’s G20 agenda, AI will be a major focus, with the country aiming to leverage it to advance global sustainable development goals and tackle pressing global challenges.

“We encourage the United Nations University to work alongside Africa in AI development, as it has the potential to significantly boost our economies,” he asserted. “It is imperative to break down digital barriers, promote equality, and support inclusive economic development across the continent.”

Mashatile pointed out that African governments are already recognizing the importance of the digital economy, particularly the influence of AI in economic and social transformation. “We are investing in digital infrastructure, skills training, and entrepreneurship initiatives to foster Africa’s digital economy,” he said.

A Vision for Africa’s Growth and Global Influence

Mashatile concluded his address by reiterating South Africa’s commitment to fostering peace, economic resilience, and technological advancement. “We envision an Africa that is not only resilient but also a global leader in shaping a sustainable and equitable future. Through the G20 Presidency, we are dedicated to pushing an agenda that ensures development, innovation, and prosperity for all,” he stated.

As South Africa leads the G20, its approach to global governance will be anchored in principles of inclusivity, economic empowerment, and technological progress. Mashatile’s call for a coordinated response to global challenges reflects a broader vision for Africa’s future—one that prioritizes peace, economic stability, and digital transformation as essential pillars of sustainable development.