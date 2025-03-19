Left Menu

Delhi Welcomes BMW's Futuristic Retail.NEXT Showroom with Deutsche Motoren

BMW Group India, partnering with Deutsche Motoren, launches the cutting-edge Retail.NEXT showroom in Delhi. This innovative retail space combines digital engagement with luxurious customer service, setting new benchmarks in the luxury automotive segment. The showroom embodies BMW's vision for immersive, customer-centric retail experiences in India.

BMW Group India, in collaboration with Deutsche Motoren, has unveiled the innovative Retail.NEXT showroom in Central Delhi. Located at Safdarjung Enclave, this modern facility promises to redefine luxury automotive retail with its blend of digital engagement and personalized service.

The Retail.NEXT concept features open spaces, minimalist design, and high-tech digital interfaces that enable personalized customer interaction. It creates a dynamic environment where customers can explore, customize, and receive tailored vehicle recommendations, marking a significant shift in the retail experience.

Deutsche Motoren, led by Dealer Principal Yadur Kapur, reinforces this collaboration by offering an immersive luxury journey for BMW customers. The showroom, spread over 5,835 sq. ft., showcases six BMW vehicles and boasts exclusive consultation areas and the latest BMW merchandise, embodying luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

