Iceland’s Central Bank: Balancing Act Amidst Global Uncertainty

Iceland's central bank decreased its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75% from 8.0% as of Wednesday. This move, despite easing inflation, maintains a strict monetary policy stance.

February saw consumer price growth at 4.2% year-on-year, the lowest across four years, as noted by the central bank. "The decline in inflation has been broad-based," the monetary policy committee stated, predicting a continued disinflation trend.

There was no immediate impact on Iceland's currency post-announcement. This is the fourth rate cut since the onset of the current easing phase, which started in October with rates reduced from a high of 9.25%. However, global economic uncertainties necessitate ongoing vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)