Iceland’s Central Bank: Balancing Act Amidst Global Uncertainty
Iceland's central bank cut its policy interest rate to 7.75% but will maintain a tight monetary stance despite disinflation. Inflation dropped to 4.2%, and demand growth has subsided. However, inflation pressures remain, requiring caution amid global economic uncertainty. Policy will adapt to economic developments.
Iceland's central bank decreased its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75% from 8.0% as of Wednesday. This move, despite easing inflation, maintains a strict monetary policy stance.
February saw consumer price growth at 4.2% year-on-year, the lowest across four years, as noted by the central bank. "The decline in inflation has been broad-based," the monetary policy committee stated, predicting a continued disinflation trend.
There was no immediate impact on Iceland's currency post-announcement. This is the fourth rate cut since the onset of the current easing phase, which started in October with rates reduced from a high of 9.25%. However, global economic uncertainties necessitate ongoing vigilance.
