Iceland’s Central Bank: Balancing Act Amidst Global Uncertainty

Iceland's central bank cut its policy interest rate to 7.75% but will maintain a tight monetary stance despite disinflation. Inflation dropped to 4.2%, and demand growth has subsided. However, inflation pressures remain, requiring caution amid global economic uncertainty. Policy will adapt to economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iceland's central bank decreased its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75% from 8.0% as of Wednesday. This move, despite easing inflation, maintains a strict monetary policy stance.

February saw consumer price growth at 4.2% year-on-year, the lowest across four years, as noted by the central bank. "The decline in inflation has been broad-based," the monetary policy committee stated, predicting a continued disinflation trend.

There was no immediate impact on Iceland's currency post-announcement. This is the fourth rate cut since the onset of the current easing phase, which started in October with rates reduced from a high of 9.25%. However, global economic uncertainties necessitate ongoing vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

