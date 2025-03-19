Surge in Indian Remittances from Advanced Economies

The latest RBI Bulletin highlights a significant shift in India's remittance landscape, with advanced economies surpassing Gulf nations in 2023-24 as the primary source of the country's remittances. This development underscores the growing influence of a skilled Indian diaspora in advanced economies like the US and the UK.

India's remittances have seen remarkable growth, doubling from USD 55.6 billion in 2010-11 to USD 118.7 billion in 2023-24. These funds not only finance around half of India's merchandise trade deficit but have also been a crucial buffer against external economic shocks.

The RBI's sixth survey on remittances reveals the increasing prominence of countries such as the US, which now accounts for 27.7% of India's remittances, and the UK, contributing 10.8%. The findings come as India's working-age population continues to rise, positioning the country as a leading global labor supplier.

