Inside Indian Railways: Unveiling the Role of Inspection Cars

Indian Railways currently operates 352 inspection cars specifically designated for official purposes, according to a recent statement made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in response to inquiries from the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat of Udaipur raised questions regarding the specifics of the inspection cars and their accessibility to railway authorities, also delving into the usage policy of the Railway's Gold Pass concerning these vehicles.

Vaishnaw emphasized that these cars are critical for field inspections and confirmed that Railway Servant Pass Rules allow travel of family members while on duty, strictly for inspection-related purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)