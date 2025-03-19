Inside Indian Railways: Unveiling the Role of Inspection Cars
Indian Railways uses 352 inspection cars for official inspections, as detailed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The inquiry by BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat raised questions about the usage of these cars and whether the Railway's Gold Pass policy includes these vehicles. Vaishnaw clarified inspection carriages are for authorized inspections only.
Indian Railways currently operates 352 inspection cars specifically designated for official purposes, according to a recent statement made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in response to inquiries from the Lok Sabha.
BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat of Udaipur raised questions regarding the specifics of the inspection cars and their accessibility to railway authorities, also delving into the usage policy of the Railway's Gold Pass concerning these vehicles.
Vaishnaw emphasized that these cars are critical for field inspections and confirmed that Railway Servant Pass Rules allow travel of family members while on duty, strictly for inspection-related purposes.
