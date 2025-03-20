Venezuelan Repatriation Flights Stir Controversy Amid U.S. Criticism
A total of 311 Venezuelan nationals were returned from Mexico on a Conviasa flight, adding to the 920 migrants repatriated recently. The U.S. government accused Venezuela of misinformation regarding Mexican repatriation flights. Additionally, the U.S. deported over 200 alleged Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
In recent developments, 311 Venezuelan nationals were returned from Mexico via a Conviasa flight, bringing the total number of repatriated migrants to 920, according to Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.
The announcement came amid allegations from the U.S. government, which accused Venezuelan officials of spreading false information regarding their repatriation arrangement through Mexico on that day.
Additionally, the U.S. has deported more than 200 suspected members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador, a move that has sparked controversy over its legality and has attracted international scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Deportation: Venezuelan Gang Members Sent to El Salvador
U.S. Deportation of Tren de Aragua Members Creates Controversy
Migrants Turned Geopolitical Pawns: Inside the Chaotic U.S.-El Salvador Deportations
A Mega-Prison in El Salvador: The Controversial Detention of Migrants and Alleged Gang Members
El Salvador's $6 Million Deal: Housing U.S. Migrants Amid Gang Crackdown