Venezuelan Repatriation Flights Stir Controversy Amid U.S. Criticism

In recent developments, 311 Venezuelan nationals were returned from Mexico via a Conviasa flight, bringing the total number of repatriated migrants to 920, according to Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

The announcement came amid allegations from the U.S. government, which accused Venezuelan officials of spreading false information regarding their repatriation arrangement through Mexico on that day.

Additionally, the U.S. has deported more than 200 suspected members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador, a move that has sparked controversy over its legality and has attracted international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)