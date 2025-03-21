Ryanair and easyJet Step Up Amid Heathrow Power Outage

In a swift response to the sudden closure of Heathrow Airport, Ryanair and easyJet are ramping up their operations at alternative British airports. Heathrow, known as Europe's busiest airport, was brought to a standstill following a massive fire at a nearby electrical substation that cut off power, causing widespread flight disruptions.

Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe by passenger volume, announced the addition of four extra flights to and from Dublin and London Stansted on Friday, with plans for more flights early Saturday. Meanwhile, Aer Lingus, part of the International Airlines Group, has canceled all its flights to and from Heathrow on Friday.

In efforts to accommodate displaced passengers, Britain's easyJet aims to operate larger aircraft on key routes throughout the weekend. Specifically, the airline is substituting 186-seat Airbus A320 planes for the smaller A319s on routes connecting Britain with major European cities like Milan, Amsterdam, and Paris. EasyJet's main operations in London are based at Gatwick and Luton airports.

