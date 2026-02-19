Left Menu

Northern Railway Expands Capacity for Festive Rush

Northern Railway's Jammu division is responding to increased passenger demand during the festive season by adding extra 3AC and general class coaches to the Jammu–New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Jammu Tawi–Kolkata–Jammu Tawi Express.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:40 IST
Northern Railway Expands Capacity for Festive Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to accommodate the festive rush, Northern Railway's Jammu division announced the addition of extra coaches to its popular Rajdhani and Jammu-Kolkata express trains. This initiative aims to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic effectively.

As per a railway spokesperson, an extra 3AC coach will be attached to the Jammu–New Delhi Rajdhani Express on February 21 and 22 to cater to the heavy passenger demand on the route. This measure demonstrates the railway's commitment to enhancing capacity and ensuring comfortable travel experiences during peak times.

Furthermore, addressing the needs of long-distance travelers, a general class coach will be added to the Jammu Tawi–Kolkata–Jammu Tawi Express, running from February 21 to March 1. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal highlighted that these additions are designed to improve passenger-carrying capacity and travel comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
4
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026