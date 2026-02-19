Northern Railway Expands Capacity for Festive Rush

In a strategic move to accommodate the festive rush, Northern Railway's Jammu division announced the addition of extra coaches to its popular Rajdhani and Jammu-Kolkata express trains. This initiative aims to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic effectively.

As per a railway spokesperson, an extra 3AC coach will be attached to the Jammu–New Delhi Rajdhani Express on February 21 and 22 to cater to the heavy passenger demand on the route. This measure demonstrates the railway's commitment to enhancing capacity and ensuring comfortable travel experiences during peak times.

Furthermore, addressing the needs of long-distance travelers, a general class coach will be added to the Jammu Tawi–Kolkata–Jammu Tawi Express, running from February 21 to March 1. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal highlighted that these additions are designed to improve passenger-carrying capacity and travel comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)