Heathrow Chaos: Aviation System Faces Setback Amid Power Outage

The unprecedented power outage at Heathrow Airport, due to a fire near an electrical substation, has sent shockwaves through the global aviation system. The disruption has forced flight diversions and cancellations, posing financial challenges of up to £20 million per day as experts question the airport's contingency measures.

Heathrow's reliance on its power systems has been highlighted, with calls for robust, failsafe mechanisms. Energy Minister Ed Miliband acknowledged the government's effort to deploy alternative back-up solutions while considering the broader infrastructural implications of the event.

The ongoing chaos continues to strand passengers, as the aviation sector grapples with operational challenges. The event has sparked a debate over the financial burden and liability among airlines, the airport, and service providers, a discussion set to unfold as activity gradually resumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)