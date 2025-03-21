Left Menu

Heathrow Airport Faced Massive Disruption After Substation Fire

Heathrow Airport, among the world's busiest, faced major disruptions after a fire at a nearby substation caused a power outage. This incident highlighted the airport's significance due to its vast network serving 230 destinations. Heathrow operates at near full capacity with expansions planned to maintain its competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:40 IST
Heathrow Airport Faced Massive Disruption After Substation Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heathrow Airport, a prominent global travel hub, announced a complete shutdown on Friday following a massive fire at an electrical substation that disrupted its power supply. This unexpected halt has significantly impacted flight schedules worldwide, underscoring the critical role Heathrow plays in international travel.

Handling more than 230 destinations in nearly 90 countries, Heathrow operates with 90 airlines, including major players like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. With a record of 5.7 million passengers in February 2025 alone, Heathrow nears its full capacity and faces competition from European counterparts.

Owned by Heathrow Airport Holdings and employing over 90,000 people, the airport is preparing to propose a third runway. The expansion is crucial for maintaining its status, as its current infrastructure includes two primary runways compared to more expansive facilities in Paris, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025