Heathrow Airport Faced Massive Disruption After Substation Fire

Heathrow Airport, a prominent global travel hub, announced a complete shutdown on Friday following a massive fire at an electrical substation that disrupted its power supply. This unexpected halt has significantly impacted flight schedules worldwide, underscoring the critical role Heathrow plays in international travel.

Handling more than 230 destinations in nearly 90 countries, Heathrow operates with 90 airlines, including major players like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. With a record of 5.7 million passengers in February 2025 alone, Heathrow nears its full capacity and faces competition from European counterparts.

Owned by Heathrow Airport Holdings and employing over 90,000 people, the airport is preparing to propose a third runway. The expansion is crucial for maintaining its status, as its current infrastructure includes two primary runways compared to more expansive facilities in Paris, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam.

