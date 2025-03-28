India's Express Parcel Boom: E-commerce Surge Set to Transform Market
India's express parcel market is projected to reach 24-29 billion shipments by FY30, driven by e-commerce and hyperlocal sectors. Currently, e-commerce represents over 50% of the market with significant growth predicted. Traditional couriers are adapting, and both sectors are increasingly overlapping as digital adoption accelerates.
- Country:
- India
In a recent report, Redseer revealed that India's express parcel market is on the brink of a substantial expansion, forecasted to hit 24-29 billion shipments by FY30. A significant driver of this growth is the burgeoning e-commerce sector alongside the hyperlocal and quick-commerce segments.
For FY2025, the market is expected to reach 10-11 billion shipments, with the e-commerce sector alone accounting for more than half of this volume at an estimated 4.8-5.5 billion parcels. Mrigank Gutgutia, a partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants, emphasized the pivotal role of increased digital adoption and consumer comfort with online shopping.
The report indicates a pivotal industry shift from traditional couriers to e-commerce and hyperlocal shipments, fueled by demographic changes, urbanization, and technological infrastructure improvements. As the market evolves, both traditional and e-commerce entities are blurring operational lines to capture emerging opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro Partners with Blue Dart to Revolutionize Urban Logistics
Peru Calls for Enhanced Logistics in India Trade Talks
Kaushalya Logistics Expands Network, Strengthens Cement Industry Ties
Transforming India: Reducing Logistics Costs and Revolutionizing Technology at Convergence India Expo
DP World and Reliance Industries: Rail Revolution in Petrochemical Logistics