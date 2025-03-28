Global Egg Hunt: US Seeks Eggs Amid Shortage

The US is on a mission to tackle a crippling egg shortage, turning to Europe for potential solutions. With egg prices skyrocketing, the US Department of Agriculture has sought supplies from several European countries. A bird flu outbreak has severely impacted the availability of eggs domestically.

However, aligning European egg production practices with US safety standards presents a major hurdle. While the US requires eggs to be sanitized and refrigerated, European regulations favor unwashed, naturally protected eggs. Additionally, Europe grapples with its own avian flu issues and high seasonal demand.

Amid these challenges, the US is likely to focus on importing processed egg products that adhere to safety protocols. Despite political tensions, economic pragmatism drives these informal talks, underscoring the critical market demands during the Easter season.

