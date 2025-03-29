Miracle Birth Amidst Chaos: Thai Woman Gives Birth During Earthquake Evacuation

In an extraordinary event during Friday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Myanmar, a Thai woman named Kanthong Saenmuangshin gave birth on a rolling hospital bed as the facility was being evacuated. The powerful quake shook buildings in Bangkok, Thailand, necessitating patient relocation to secure areas.

Kanthong, who was at the Police General Hospital for a routine check-up, went into labor amid tremors. Her waters broke as medical staff assisted her down staircases, raising concerns she'd deliver on the stairway. Despite the stress, Kanthong delivered her daughter safely amidst supportive medical staff.

Her husband could not reach the hospital in time, but relief enveloped the family when their baby, nicknamed 'Mink,' was born. The couple decided against naming her after the earthquake, focusing instead on the joy of their new arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)