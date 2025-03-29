Left Menu

Miracle Birth Amidst Chaos: Thai Woman Gives Birth During Earthquake Evacuation

During a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that shook surrounding regions, including Bangkok, a Thai woman named Kanthong Saenmuangshin gave birth in a hospital evacuation. Despite the chaos, she successfully delivered a baby girl, bringing relief and happiness. Her husband missed the birth due to work commitments. Their daughter is nicknamed 'Mink.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:10 IST
Miracle Birth Amidst Chaos: Thai Woman Gives Birth During Earthquake Evacuation
birth

In an extraordinary event during Friday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Myanmar, a Thai woman named Kanthong Saenmuangshin gave birth on a rolling hospital bed as the facility was being evacuated. The powerful quake shook buildings in Bangkok, Thailand, necessitating patient relocation to secure areas.

Kanthong, who was at the Police General Hospital for a routine check-up, went into labor amid tremors. Her waters broke as medical staff assisted her down staircases, raising concerns she'd deliver on the stairway. Despite the stress, Kanthong delivered her daughter safely amidst supportive medical staff.

Her husband could not reach the hospital in time, but relief enveloped the family when their baby, nicknamed 'Mink,' was born. The couple decided against naming her after the earthquake, focusing instead on the joy of their new arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025