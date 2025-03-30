Uplifting Communities: Andhra Pradesh's Innovative P4 Programme

In a bid to combat poverty, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated the P4-Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam programme, a public-private partnership aimed at uplifting the underprivileged.

During the launch, families shared their goals, prompting business leaders like Greenko CEO Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty to suggest practical solutions like educational assistance for children. This direct intervention reflects P4's unique approach to poverty alleviation.

The government plans to involve wealthy individuals in mentoring and supporting economically weaker families, providing them with recognition and awards for their contribution. P4 seeks to create a supportive ecosystem for empowerment and poverty eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)