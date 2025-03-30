Left Menu

Uplifting Communities: Andhra Pradesh's Innovative P4 Programme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the 'P4-Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' programme. The initiative, focusing on public-private collaboration, aims to uplift underprivileged families with support from affluent citizens, including prominent business leaders. It emphasizes addressing poverty directly, with recognition for those aiding economically weaker sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:43 IST
In a bid to combat poverty, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated the P4-Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam programme, a public-private partnership aimed at uplifting the underprivileged.

During the launch, families shared their goals, prompting business leaders like Greenko CEO Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty to suggest practical solutions like educational assistance for children. This direct intervention reflects P4's unique approach to poverty alleviation.

The government plans to involve wealthy individuals in mentoring and supporting economically weaker families, providing them with recognition and awards for their contribution. P4 seeks to create a supportive ecosystem for empowerment and poverty eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

