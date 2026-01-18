N Chandrababu Naidu Heads to Davos for WEF 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a journey to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Over the four-day visit, Naidu plans to engage in 36 different events, which include meetings with global CEOs and key economic discussions.

A notable part of his itinerary is a government-to-government meeting with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Economy and Tourism, highlighting inter-governmental collaboration. Naidu is also set to engage with global industry leaders such as the Tata Sons chairman and the IBM CEO in an effort to enhance Andhra Pradesh's economic prospects.

His engagements extend to addressing the Telugu diaspora, participating in discussions on artificial intelligence, and delivering a keynote at Bloomberg's leaders' assembly. The comprehensive schedule underscores Naidu's focus on positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of global economic discussions.

