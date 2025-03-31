Airlines Tighten Battery Safety amid Rising Incidents

As safety incidents related to lithium batteries rise, airlines worldwide are tightening regulations. Recorded incidents of overheating batteries have increased, prompting new measures aimed at preventing in-flight hazards.

In response to these concerns, South Korea has mandated that power banks not be stored in overhead cabin bins. Hong Kong airlines have similarly prohibited the use and charging of power banks during flights. Other Asian airlines, including those in Malaysia and Vietnam, are following suit with similar restrictions.

The International Air Transport Association's guidelines on lithium batteries are being strictly enforced. While some airlines await investigation results from incidents on Air Busan and HK Airlines flights, others like AirAsia have already updated their rules to align with global safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)