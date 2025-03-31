Riding the Bull: A Strong FY25 for BSE Smallcap and Midcap Indices
The BSE smallcap and midcap indices concluded the fiscal year 2024-25 on a positive note, buoyed by retail investor enthusiasm and favorable valuations. Despite global challenges, these segments outperformed larger counterparts, driven by domestic optimism, foreign investment, and potential rate cuts, while maintaining caution against previous high valuations.
- Country:
- India
The BSE smallcap and midcap indices closed the fiscal year 2024-25 positively, showing resilience amid market volatility. Led by enthusiastic retail investors and improved market valuations, these indices saw notable gains, reflecting an optimistic stock market landscape.
Analyst Satish Chandra Aluri attributed the March rebound to renewed domestic optimism and foreign capital inflows. After consecutive months of downturn, the indices witnessed a significant surge by the end of the fiscal year, outstripping larger benchmarks like the Sensex.
Experts highlighted the challenge of maintaining growth amid rich valuations during previous bull markets. Moving forward, the performance of smaller stocks may hinge on the upcoming earnings season's ability to meet market growth expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSE
- smallcap
- midcap
- indices
- market
- investors
- valuations
- stocks
- fiscal
- investment
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's Timely Intervention Revives Red Chilli Market
AI: The Double-Edged Sword in Modern Markets
Real-Time Market Monitoring: A Must for Fair Competition
Carnelian Asset Management Eyes USD 2 Billion AUM Amid Market Challenges
Carnelian Asset Management Targets USD 2 Billion AUM Amid Market Fluctuations