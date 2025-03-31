Left Menu

Riding the Bull: A Strong FY25 for BSE Smallcap and Midcap Indices

The BSE smallcap and midcap indices concluded the fiscal year 2024-25 on a positive note, buoyed by retail investor enthusiasm and favorable valuations. Despite global challenges, these segments outperformed larger counterparts, driven by domestic optimism, foreign investment, and potential rate cuts, while maintaining caution against previous high valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Analyst Satish Chandra Aluri attributed the March rebound to renewed domestic optimism and foreign capital inflows. After consecutive months of downturn, the indices witnessed a significant surge by the end of the fiscal year, outstripping larger benchmarks like the Sensex.

Experts highlighted the challenge of maintaining growth amid rich valuations during previous bull markets. Moving forward, the performance of smaller stocks may hinge on the upcoming earnings season's ability to meet market growth expectations.

