Riding the Bull: A Strong FY25 for BSE Smallcap and Midcap Indices

The BSE smallcap and midcap indices closed the fiscal year 2024-25 positively, showing resilience amid market volatility. Led by enthusiastic retail investors and improved market valuations, these indices saw notable gains, reflecting an optimistic stock market landscape.

Analyst Satish Chandra Aluri attributed the March rebound to renewed domestic optimism and foreign capital inflows. After consecutive months of downturn, the indices witnessed a significant surge by the end of the fiscal year, outstripping larger benchmarks like the Sensex.

Experts highlighted the challenge of maintaining growth amid rich valuations during previous bull markets. Moving forward, the performance of smaller stocks may hinge on the upcoming earnings season's ability to meet market growth expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)