HAL Soars to New Heights with Record Revenue Despite Delivery Delays

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced a provisional revenue of Rs 30,400 crore for FY 2024-25, slightly up from the previous year. Despite delays in LCA and ALH deliveries, accelerated production in other areas sustained growth. HAL's robust order book and strategic expansions highlight its resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:34 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reported a provisional revenue of Rs 30,400 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This marks a marginal increase from the previous year, despite facing challenges in delivering their Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) models due to engine shortages and an accident-induced grounding, respectively.

HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, D K Sunil, highlighted the company's strategy of accelerating the delivery of other products and services to maintain revenue. HAL expanded its production lines for LCA and HTT-40 aircraft and augmented aero-engine capacity, all contributing to a strong order book valued at Rs 1.84 lakh crore, significantly up from Rs 94,129 crore.

The substantial order book and recent contracts, including the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters Prachand, underscore HAL's strategic importance and financial strength. Recognized as the first Defence PSU to achieve 'Maharatna' status, HAL is poised for a stronger performance with stabilizing supply chains and enhanced production capacity in the upcoming fiscal year.

