Pilgrims Injured in Hoshiarpur Vehicle Accident
In Hoshiarpur, a pickup truck carrying 30 pilgrims from Haryana overturned, injuring 22 individuals. The group was traveling to the Golden Temple in Amritsar when the incident occurred at a sharp turn. Six seriously injured were moved to Patiala for further treatment, while others remain stable.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident near Shahpur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, 22 pilgrims were injured when the pickup truck they were traveling in overturned, police reported on Monday.
The pilgrims, about 30 in number, were from Haryana's Kaithal district, making their way to the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar after visiting several Sikh religious sites.
The mishap occurred on the hilly stretch of the Garhshankar-Nangal road. The driver lost control at a sharp turn near Ghata, resulting in the vehicle overturning. Six of the injured were transferred to a Patiala hospital, with the rest receiving stable treatment at a local facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hoshiarpur
- accident
- pilgrims
- vehicle
- overturned
- Golden Temple
- Sikh
- religious
- pickup truck
- injured
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Visits Golden Temple, AAP Celebrates Good Governance in Punjab
FAA's Hasty Firings Overturned, Restores Workforce Amid Safety Concerns
Supreme Court Orders Progress Report in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Cases
India Urges U.S. to Label Sikh Group as Terrorist Organization Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Dani Alves' Rape Conviction Overturned Amid Controversy