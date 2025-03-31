Pilgrims Injured in Hoshiarpur Vehicle Accident

In a tragic incident near Shahpur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, 22 pilgrims were injured when the pickup truck they were traveling in overturned, police reported on Monday.

The pilgrims, about 30 in number, were from Haryana's Kaithal district, making their way to the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar after visiting several Sikh religious sites.

The mishap occurred on the hilly stretch of the Garhshankar-Nangal road. The driver lost control at a sharp turn near Ghata, resulting in the vehicle overturning. Six of the injured were transferred to a Patiala hospital, with the rest receiving stable treatment at a local facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)