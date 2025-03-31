Left Menu

Pilgrims Injured in Hoshiarpur Vehicle Accident

In Hoshiarpur, a pickup truck carrying 30 pilgrims from Haryana overturned, injuring 22 individuals. The group was traveling to the Golden Temple in Amritsar when the incident occurred at a sharp turn. Six seriously injured were moved to Patiala for further treatment, while others remain stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:07 IST
Pilgrims Injured in Hoshiarpur Vehicle Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Shahpur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, 22 pilgrims were injured when the pickup truck they were traveling in overturned, police reported on Monday.

The pilgrims, about 30 in number, were from Haryana's Kaithal district, making their way to the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar after visiting several Sikh religious sites.

The mishap occurred on the hilly stretch of the Garhshankar-Nangal road. The driver lost control at a sharp turn near Ghata, resulting in the vehicle overturning. Six of the injured were transferred to a Patiala hospital, with the rest receiving stable treatment at a local facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025