Uttar Pradesh on Track to Become India's Largest Economy by 2030

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims the state is advancing economically, aiming to become India's largest economy by 2030. Currently the second largest, it has doubled its per capita income since 2016. Adityanath credits recent political changes for this rapid progression.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the state is on a swift path of economic growth, poised to become India's top economy by 2030.
In a candid discussion with PTI, Adityanath revealed that under his leadership, the state's economic stature has risen to the second largest in the nation, a significant leap from its earlier position.
The Chief Minister attributed this progression to the strategic initiatives implemented following the political shift in 2017 when the BJP came to power, promising completion of tasks left unattended by previous administrations.
