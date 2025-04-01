Left Menu

ECoR Sets Record with 259 Million Tonne Freight Loading

The East Coast Railway achieved a historic milestone by loading 259.254 million tonnes of freight in the 2024-25 financial year, becoming the first railway zone in India to do so. This achievement reflects a 1.2% growth over the previous year and showcases ECoR's efficiency and strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:22 IST
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has set a new national record by handling 259.254 million tonnes of freight in the 2024-25 fiscal year, making it the first railway zone in India to achieve this feat. This significant milestone reflects a 1.2% increase over the previous year's figures.

ECoR has maintained its momentum in freight operations, surpassing the 200 million-tonne benchmark for six straight years. This commendable achievement highlights the zone's strategic planning, efficiency, and workforce dedication, especially amidst the annual challenges it faced.

Throughout the fiscal year, ECoR efficiently managed diverse essential commodities like coal, raw materials, steel, iron ore, and others. This success owes much to contributions from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, major ports like Paradeep and Vizag, and key industries in sectors such as steel and aluminium.

