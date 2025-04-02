NHAI Surpasses Highway Construction Goals Amid Record Capital Expenditure

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has outperformed its highway construction target by achieving 5,614 kilometers of new roads in the 2024-25 financial year. This goes beyond the initial goal of 5,150 kilometers, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

In a historic capital expenditure milestone, NHAI's spending for highway infrastructure development hit an unprecedented Rs 2,50,000 crore, exceeding the targeted Rs 2,40,000 crore. This record expenditure combines government budgetary support and NHAI's own financial resources.

During FY24-25, NHAI adopted three monetization strategies: Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT), and Toll Securitization. The organization reported asset monetization amounting to Rs 28,724 crore, including its largest single-round InvIT collection of Rs 17,738 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)