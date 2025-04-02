Left Menu

Youth Congress Spurs Employment with Mega Job Fair

The Youth Congress hosted a large-scale employment fair at the Rajasthan International Center, attracting youths and over a hundred company representatives. Youth Congress President Abhimanyu Poonia expressed plans to provide joining letters to over 2,500 youths. The event was praised and contrasted with the BJP government's unfulfilled job promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:47 IST
Youth Congress Spurs Employment with Mega Job Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Youth Congress held a significant employment fair on Wednesday at the Rajasthan International Center, drawing a vast number of youths from across the state.

Officials from over a hundred major companies interacted with and interviewed participants, with some securing job offers on the spot. Youth Congress President Abhimanyu Poonia announced the initiative aimed to distribute joining letters to over 2,500 individuals.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP's unmet job promises while lauding the Youth Congress's proactive approach. He pointed out the discrepancy between government claims of substantial investments and the actual economic impact observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025