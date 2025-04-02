Youth Congress Spurs Employment with Mega Job Fair
The Youth Congress hosted a large-scale employment fair at the Rajasthan International Center, attracting youths and over a hundred company representatives. Youth Congress President Abhimanyu Poonia expressed plans to provide joining letters to over 2,500 youths. The event was praised and contrasted with the BJP government's unfulfilled job promises.
The Youth Congress held a significant employment fair on Wednesday at the Rajasthan International Center, drawing a vast number of youths from across the state.
Officials from over a hundred major companies interacted with and interviewed participants, with some securing job offers on the spot. Youth Congress President Abhimanyu Poonia announced the initiative aimed to distribute joining letters to over 2,500 individuals.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP's unmet job promises while lauding the Youth Congress's proactive approach. He pointed out the discrepancy between government claims of substantial investments and the actual economic impact observed.
