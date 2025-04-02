Left Menu

Indian Airlines Resume Flights to Nepal Amid Infrastructure Improvements

Two Indian airlines, SpiceJet and Air India Express, have been granted permission to resume or commence flights to Nepal, enhancing connectivity between the two countries. Tribhuvan International Airport has extended operational hours despite ongoing taxiway maintenance. These developments boost travel options for passengers in the region.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant development for air travel between India and Nepal, SpiceJet and Air India Express have received the green light to operate regular flights, as confirmed by Nepal's civil aviation authority.

SpiceJet, which had a pause in service post-COVID-19, and Air India Express, newly entering the Nepalese skies, will start operations with slots granted by Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. SpiceJet will conduct daily flights from Delhi, while Air India Express has been approved for two daily flights.

This move increases the number of Indian airlines flying to Nepal. Meanwhile, maintenance activities continue at the airport's taxiway without disrupting operations, as the facility is now open 18 hours daily to accommodate rising air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

