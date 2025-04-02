Indian Airlines Resume Flights to Nepal Amid Infrastructure Improvements

In a significant development for air travel between India and Nepal, SpiceJet and Air India Express have received the green light to operate regular flights, as confirmed by Nepal's civil aviation authority.

SpiceJet, which had a pause in service post-COVID-19, and Air India Express, newly entering the Nepalese skies, will start operations with slots granted by Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. SpiceJet will conduct daily flights from Delhi, while Air India Express has been approved for two daily flights.

This move increases the number of Indian airlines flying to Nepal. Meanwhile, maintenance activities continue at the airport's taxiway without disrupting operations, as the facility is now open 18 hours daily to accommodate rising air traffic.

