Left Menu

Progress and Investment: Kavach Safety System on Track

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, updated on Kavach's installation across major railway corridors with significant funding over the next two fiscal years. Kavach enhances railway safety by automating brakes and providing essential infrastructure. The project sees substantial completion with numerous installations to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:34 IST
Progress and Investment: Kavach Safety System on Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Kavach system installation is underway along the major railway corridors of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah. Addressing inquiries from All India Trinamool Congress MP Khalilur Rahaman regarding financial allocations, Vaishnaw outlined that Rs 1,950 crores have already been invested in the Kavach initiative.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the minister detailed an allocation of Rs 1,112.57 crores, with a further Rs 2,000 crores earmarked for 2025-26, ensuring continued progress aligned with project milestones. The Kavach system, costing approximately Rs 50 lakhs/km for trackside and Rs 80 lakhs per locomotive, assures train operations within speed limits and safe functionality in adverse weather.

The implementation includes deploying RFID tags, telecom infrastructure, and Optical Fibre Cable along routes, with significant completion reached by February 2025. Notably, 664 Station Kavach units, 540 telecom towers, 795 Loco Kavach units, and equipment over 3,727 route km symbolize substantial achievement on this safety upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025