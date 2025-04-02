Progress and Investment: Kavach Safety System on Track

The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Kavach system installation is underway along the major railway corridors of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah. Addressing inquiries from All India Trinamool Congress MP Khalilur Rahaman regarding financial allocations, Vaishnaw outlined that Rs 1,950 crores have already been invested in the Kavach initiative.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the minister detailed an allocation of Rs 1,112.57 crores, with a further Rs 2,000 crores earmarked for 2025-26, ensuring continued progress aligned with project milestones. The Kavach system, costing approximately Rs 50 lakhs/km for trackside and Rs 80 lakhs per locomotive, assures train operations within speed limits and safe functionality in adverse weather.

The implementation includes deploying RFID tags, telecom infrastructure, and Optical Fibre Cable along routes, with significant completion reached by February 2025. Notably, 664 Station Kavach units, 540 telecom towers, 795 Loco Kavach units, and equipment over 3,727 route km symbolize substantial achievement on this safety upgrade.

