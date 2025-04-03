Left Menu

New Tariffs Set to Disrupt Global Trade Landscape

HSBC Research warns that new tariffs imposed by the US could significantly slow global trade. World export growth is projected to decline from 2.9% in 2024 to 1.3% in 2025-26, primarily due to reduced US demand and global uncertainty. Key economies face steep tariffs, fueling economic caution worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:01 IST
New Tariffs Set to Disrupt Global Trade Landscape
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HSBC Research has raised alarms over the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which are expected to greatly hinder global trade dynamics. A recent report projects a steep decline in world export volume, dropping from 2.9% in 2024 to a mere 1.3% for the years 2025-2026. This downturn is attributed to a reduction in US demand and heightened global uncertainties impacting investment and confidence.

The report elaborates that this slowdown in trade follows Trump's earlier tenure, which saw global GDP shrink by 1% due to similar tensions. However, the current tariffs are broader and expected to have a larger impact. While the exact global consequences remain uncertain, temporary reliefs and deals might alleviate some effects.

Set to commence on April 9, these tariffs notably affect economies like China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and India, with mainland China facing over 50% tariffs on imports. With financial markets already reacting to the uncertainty, global players are keeping a keen eye on the unfolding trade dynamics as Asian exporters express concern over potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025