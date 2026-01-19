Left Menu

"I Blame Donald Trump," jokes Piers Morgan as he shares health update after fall at London restaurant

British broadcaster Piers Morgan is being treated in hospital following a fall at a London restaurant.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:49 IST
British broadcaster Piers Morgan is being treated in hospital following a fall at a London restaurant. Taking to Instagram, Piers posted a picture of himself from a hospital bed. In his caption, he informed his followers that he "tripped on small step" in a hotel restaurant in London and wound up fracturing his femur.

Breaking down exactly how the hip fracture came to be, Morgan wrote alongside a hospital bed selfie, "1. Tripped on a small step. 2. Inside a London hotel restaurant. 3. Fell like a sack of spuds. 4. Fractured neck of femur. 5. So badly I needed a new hip." Morgan also joked about the situation in his post, adding at the end that he "blamed Donald Trump" for the mishap.

He continued, "6. Recovering in hospital. 7. Crutches for 6 weeks. 8. No long-haul flying for 12 weeks. 9. New Year off to a cracking start! 10. I blame Donald Trump." Morgan and US President Trump, have a tumultuous relationship, dating back to the late 2000s, when the journalist appeared on Trump's Celebrity Apprentice, People reported.

In the photograph of himself in his hospital bed, Morgan could be seen connected to an IV and oxygen. He gave a thumbs up with one hand. The media personality, whose interviewing style is often confrontational and direct, most recently engaged in a dispute with Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

