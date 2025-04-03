DPIIT Updates IEM Guidelines with New Investment Thresholds

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced significant updates to the guidelines governing Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum acknowledgments. These changes are particularly relevant for large-scale industries that require compulsory licensing or have substantial investment in plant and machinery.

Under the revised guidelines, an entity must now exceed an investment of Rs 125 crore in plant and machinery, or achieve an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore. The updated criteria, which mark a substantial increase from previous limits, will become effective on April 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, several Indian companies are positioning themselves for strategic growth. Godrej's Interio is dedicating Rs 55 crore towards growth, targeting a significant revenue uplift by 2026, while NSE Academy partnered with Thunderbird School to enhance tech, finance, and business education. Additionally, Piramal Finance has secured USD 265 million from major international banks.

