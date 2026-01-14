China's Stock Market: Record Turnover and Regulatory Moves

In a surprise regulatory move, Mainland China saw its stock benchmarks close lower on Wednesday as officials tightened margin requirements to temper an overheated market. The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.31% and the CSI300 Index declined by 0.4%, despite a record turnover of 3.94 trillion yuan.

The Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing stock exchanges announced separate statements to raise the minimum margin requirement from 80% to 100%, effective January 19. While this action curbs speculative excess, experts like BNY's APAC macro strategist, Wee Khoon Chong, suggest it represents prudent sentiment management rather than a market peak.

Market dynamics further shifted when the U.S. authorized sales of Nvidia's H200 AI chips to China, though Chinese customs later barred their entry. Amid these developments, the AI sector's sub-index rose 2.16%, even as property shares weighed down the market. Investors now anticipate China's December credit lending data for further economic insights.

