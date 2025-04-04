Left Menu

Powering Progress: NCRTC Advances Namo Bharat Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation completed the Receiving Sub-Station in Sarai Kale Khan for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. The station will ensure uninterrupted power for the train operations, supporting sustainable infrastructure goals with initiatives like solar power generation to reduce carbon emissions.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:22 IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has successfully completed the Receiving Sub-Station at Sarai Kale Khan. This marks a significant step toward operational readiness for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, as an official announced on Friday.

The Receiving Sub-Station, which is now undergoing testing, will serve as the central power source for all three corridors of Phase-1. It aims to provide smooth and continuous train operations, according to an NCRTC spokesperson. The facility will distribute power at different voltage levels to meet train and station utility requirements, aided by the installation of four transformers.

Focusing on sustainability, the NCRTC is integrating green building standards across all Receiving Sub-Stations, with features like solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems. The project aims to generate substantial solar energy, thereby minimizing carbon emissions and underlining the project's commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

