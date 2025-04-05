Stranded No More: Virgin Atlantic's 40-Hour Nightmare

Virgin Atlantic passengers endured a 40-hour ordeal at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport after their Mumbai-bound flight from London was unexpectedly redirected. The incident left more than 250 travelers, including Indians, stranded with minimal support.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon, whose relatives were among the passengers, criticized the airline for leaving 270 individuals at the remote military airport. Local staff struggled to assist due to limited resources, exacerbating the travelers' plight.

Through the intervention of the Indian Consul in Turkey, the distressed passengers received proper accommodations and meals. Menon noted that intense pressure from passengers, Indian authorities, and the media ultimately forced Virgin Atlantic to facilitate their rescue, culminating in a delayed but safe arrival in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)