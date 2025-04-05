Left Menu

Stranded No More: Virgin Atlantic's 40-Hour Nightmare

Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, were stuck at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport for 40 hours after their Mumbai-bound flight from London was diverted. AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon highlighted that pressure from passengers, Indian authorities, and media finally led to their rescue and late arrival in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 08:46 IST
Stranded No More: Virgin Atlantic's 40-Hour Nightmare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Virgin Atlantic passengers endured a 40-hour ordeal at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport after their Mumbai-bound flight from London was unexpectedly redirected. The incident left more than 250 travelers, including Indians, stranded with minimal support.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon, whose relatives were among the passengers, criticized the airline for leaving 270 individuals at the remote military airport. Local staff struggled to assist due to limited resources, exacerbating the travelers' plight.

Through the intervention of the Indian Consul in Turkey, the distressed passengers received proper accommodations and meals. Menon noted that intense pressure from passengers, Indian authorities, and the media ultimately forced Virgin Atlantic to facilitate their rescue, culminating in a delayed but safe arrival in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025