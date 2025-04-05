Shillong Airport Expansion: Transforming Meghalaya's Aviation Landscape

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken a significant step toward enhancing air connectivity in Meghalaya by issuing a Rs 119-crore tender for the Shillong airport expansion. The project, which has been eagerly anticipated by the state government, is seen as a transformative venture for the region.

According to the tender, the airport's existing runway will be extended by 571 meters, allowing for larger aircraft like the Airbus A320 to operate. Additionally, the expansion includes the terminal building, apron, and associated infrastructure enhancements, making it a comprehensive upgrade.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has championed the project since taking office in 2018, viewing it as a catalyst for economic growth. He expressed enthusiasm, stating that improved air connectivity could revolutionize lives in Meghalaya by boosting tourism, attracting investment, and generating new opportunities. The expansion project is expected to be completed within 18 months, with allowances for monsoon conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)