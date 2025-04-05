Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives

An elderly couple and their grandson tragically died in a motorcycle accident on a national highway. The accident occurred when they attempted to avoid a speed breaker, causing the motorcycle to skid. Sadly, the couple died instantly, and their grandson succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:21 IST
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple and their 10-year-old grandson died tragically in a motorcycle accident on a national highway on Saturday, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Om Prakash Rathore, a 63-year-old contractor, his wife Babybai, and their grandson Yuvraj, were returning home after a temple visit when the accident happened at around 3 PM. The motorcycle skidded off the road as they attempted to avoid a speed breaker near a U-turn on NH-52, reported SHO Ajay Sharma from Mandana police station.

The couple suffered fatal head injuries and died at the scene. Yuvraj, a fourth-grade student, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a medical college. An investigation into the incident is ongoing as the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025