Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives

An elderly couple and their 10-year-old grandson died tragically in a motorcycle accident on a national highway on Saturday, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Om Prakash Rathore, a 63-year-old contractor, his wife Babybai, and their grandson Yuvraj, were returning home after a temple visit when the accident happened at around 3 PM. The motorcycle skidded off the road as they attempted to avoid a speed breaker near a U-turn on NH-52, reported SHO Ajay Sharma from Mandana police station.

The couple suffered fatal head injuries and died at the scene. Yuvraj, a fourth-grade student, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a medical college. An investigation into the incident is ongoing as the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

