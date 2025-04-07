Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers' Sparkling Q4: Revenue Surges by 37%

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 37% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for Q4 FY2024-25, driven by strong performances in India and the Middle East. The company opened 39 new showrooms and plans for 170 more. Despite price volatility, growth continues with positive trends in advance collections for key purchasing seasons.

Kalyan Jewellers has announced a significant 37% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of FY2024-25, as revealed in their latest regulatory filing on Monday. This surge comes amidst fluctuating gold prices, underscoring the company's resilience and strategic operational expansions.

The jeweller's consolidated net revenue reached an impressive Rs 4,563.72 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24. In India, revenue soared by 39%, abetted by a 21% rise in same-store sales. The Middle East operation also performed strongly, seeing a 24% revenue hike, contributing 12% to the total consolidated revenue.

Throughout Q4, Kalyan Jewellers expanded its network by unveiling 25 Kalyan showrooms and 14 Candere outlets in India. With the Candere line alone achieving a 22% revenue increase, the company is poised for further growth, with plans to inaugurate 170 new showrooms. The jeweller remains optimistic about future quarters, supported by strong advance collections for Akshaya Tritiya and ongoing wedding season sales. At the close of March 2025, Kalyan Jewellers operated 388 showrooms globally.

