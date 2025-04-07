Assam's Ambitious Leap: Launching ASSAMSAT with ISRO's Support

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held strategic discussions with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan about the possibility of Assam launching its own satellite, ASSAMSAT.

Sarma expressed the state's ambition to leverage satellite technology, with assistance from ISRO and IN-SPACe, to facilitate crucial socio-economic projects and support areas such as agriculture, disaster and border management, and police operations.

ISRO has promised comprehensive backing for this visionary project, aimed at enhancing flood management and policy planning. Sarma commended ISRO for its exemplary contributions to India's technological advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)