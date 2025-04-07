Left Menu

Assam's Ambitious Leap: Launching ASSAMSAT with ISRO's Support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan to discuss launching a state satellite, ASSAMSAT, with support from ISRO and IN-SPACe. The satellite aims to aid in data flow for socio-economic projects, disaster management, and policy planning, enhancing infrastructure and security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:26 IST
Assam's Ambitious Leap: Launching ASSAMSAT with ISRO's Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held strategic discussions with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan about the possibility of Assam launching its own satellite, ASSAMSAT.

Sarma expressed the state's ambition to leverage satellite technology, with assistance from ISRO and IN-SPACe, to facilitate crucial socio-economic projects and support areas such as agriculture, disaster and border management, and police operations.

ISRO has promised comprehensive backing for this visionary project, aimed at enhancing flood management and policy planning. Sarma commended ISRO for its exemplary contributions to India's technological advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025