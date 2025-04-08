IFC Invests $12 Million to Boost Sierra Leone’s Local Agriculture Sector

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $12 million investment in Pee Cee Holding Ltd. (PCH), a leading consumer goods group in Sierra Leone. This investment is aimed at supporting the construction of the country’s first large-scale, local-market-focused farming operation. By helping Sierra Leone become self-sufficient in onion production, as well as increasing the production of other staple crops, this partnership aims to reinforce food security, job creation, and economic empowerment, especially for rural women in the country.

The project will focus on Pee Cee Agriculture (PCA), the agribusiness arm of PCH, which will develop a fully mechanized, irrigated 500-hectare farming operation. This development will yield more than 40,000 tons of onions annually, alongside other vital crops such as maize and potatoes. This move will not only provide critical food security to Sierra Leone but will also contribute to the economic growth of rural communities through sustainable agriculture practices and job creation.

With cutting-edge technology at its core, PCA will integrate precision irrigation systems, advanced mechanization, and modern storage facilities. The implementation of precision irrigation will ensure that the farm can operate year-round, even during the dry season, which is a critical feature in enhancing agricultural productivity. Additionally, the advanced storage systems will help minimize post-harvest losses, stabilize food supply chains, and ensure that high-quality produce reaches the local market consistently.

According to Mahesh Nandwani, CEO of PCH, “This investment is a game-changer for Sierra Leone’s agricultural sector. With IFC’s support, we are proving that Sierra Leone can grow its own high-quality produce at scale, strengthening local supply chains, ensuring food security, and offering skills training and jobs for future generations.”

The initiative has not been without its challenges, but over the past four years, PCA has seen remarkable progress. The project was developed jointly by PCH and IFC, with the latter providing advisory services to enhance operations, strengthen management, and mitigate risks. The results have been impressive: the pilot project demonstrated a tenfold increase in onion yields compared to the average yields in the country, and the quality of the onions has also met high standards.

IFC’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, Dahlia Khalifa, highlighted the significance of this initiative: “Investing in sustainable agriculture is key to strengthening food security and economic resilience in Sierra Leone. Through our partnership with Pee Cee Holding, we are helping Sierra Leone reduce its reliance on food imports, promoting climate-smart farming, laying the foundation for a more sustainable food system, and setting a benchmark for agricultural development across the region.”

IFC’s commitment to fostering sustainable agriculture and driving economic growth in Sierra Leone is part of a broader strategy to support local farmers and communities across Africa. The corporation’s focus on climate-smart agriculture is helping to set the stage for long-term food security and resilient economies in the region, ultimately benefiting not just the local agricultural sector, but the entire nation’s economy.

This new project is a part of IFC’s ongoing efforts to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life in developing countries by promoting sustainable economic growth. With the success of this investment, Sierra Leone is poised to lead the way in agricultural innovation and food security in West Africa, inspiring other nations on the continent to follow suit in building a more resilient and self-sufficient future.

Through this partnership, Sierra Leone is on track to achieve a breakthrough in its agricultural development, and the potential for future growth in this sector is immense.