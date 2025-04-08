El Al Airlines: Rising Above Challenges in a Turbulent Sky
El Al Airlines, Israel's national carrier, has risen to prominence amid the aviation turmoil caused by war. With international rivals resuming flights, El Al aims to maintain its market share by expanding its fleet and leveraging its national identity. It faces competition and questions over high fares and past financial instability.
El Al Airlines has emerged dominant in Israel's aviation market, capitalizing on near-monopoly conditions during 18 months of conflict. With the resumption of foreign flights post-ceasefire, El Al seeks to secure its position by expanding its fleet and promoting its unique national appeal.
Despite attracting accusations of price-gouging, El Al claims fare increments align with industry averages amidst supply constraints. The airline still managed to report a significant profit surge, supported by resuming passenger traffic and limited competition.
As it aspires to capture a 25% market share at Ben Gurion Airport by 2030, El Al's financial turnaround marks a sharp contrast to its prior losses. However, future profits are questioned as international carriers return and market conditions stabilize.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Atemoya Surge Threatens Taiwan's Market Share
Tesla Faces Rough Roads: European Market Share Drops Amid Rising Competition
Ola Electric Dominates with 30% Market Share in Electric Two-Wheelers
Everton's Financial Turnaround Amid Stadium Ambitions
Chelsea FC's Financial Turnaround: From Loss to Profit