El Al Airlines: Rising Above Challenges in a Turbulent Sky

El Al Airlines has emerged dominant in Israel's aviation market, capitalizing on near-monopoly conditions during 18 months of conflict. With the resumption of foreign flights post-ceasefire, El Al seeks to secure its position by expanding its fleet and promoting its unique national appeal.

Despite attracting accusations of price-gouging, El Al claims fare increments align with industry averages amidst supply constraints. The airline still managed to report a significant profit surge, supported by resuming passenger traffic and limited competition.

As it aspires to capture a 25% market share at Ben Gurion Airport by 2030, El Al's financial turnaround marks a sharp contrast to its prior losses. However, future profits are questioned as international carriers return and market conditions stabilize.

