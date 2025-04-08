Left Menu

El Al Airlines: Rising Above Challenges in a Turbulent Sky

El Al Airlines, Israel's national carrier, has risen to prominence amid the aviation turmoil caused by war. With international rivals resuming flights, El Al aims to maintain its market share by expanding its fleet and leveraging its national identity. It faces competition and questions over high fares and past financial instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST
El Al Airlines: Rising Above Challenges in a Turbulent Sky
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Al Airlines has emerged dominant in Israel's aviation market, capitalizing on near-monopoly conditions during 18 months of conflict. With the resumption of foreign flights post-ceasefire, El Al seeks to secure its position by expanding its fleet and promoting its unique national appeal.

Despite attracting accusations of price-gouging, El Al claims fare increments align with industry averages amidst supply constraints. The airline still managed to report a significant profit surge, supported by resuming passenger traffic and limited competition.

As it aspires to capture a 25% market share at Ben Gurion Airport by 2030, El Al's financial turnaround marks a sharp contrast to its prior losses. However, future profits are questioned as international carriers return and market conditions stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025