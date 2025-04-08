Left Menu

Kia Engine Heist: Inside Job Suspected in Major Theft

Over five years, 900 Kia car engines were allegedly stolen in Sri Sathyasai district, prompting the company to file a police complaint. Police suspect an inside job and are focusing their investigation on former and current employees. Special teams are probing the case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:02 IST
Kia Engine Heist: Inside Job Suspected in Major Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kia Motors has exposed a significant theft issue at its manufacturing plant in Penukonda, Sri Sathyasai district, where 900 car engines have allegedly been stolen over five years. The revelation prompted the South Korean automobile giant to lodge a police complaint recently.

The thefts, believed to have started in 2020, were confirmed following a preliminary police investigation. Officers suspect a large-scale insider operation, targeting former and current employees for their inquiries. Officials say no component can leave the premises without management knowledge, indicating potential internal involvement.

Special police teams have been assigned to delve deeper into the case, examining multiple records and loopholes found during initial probes. Questions linger regarding Kia's inventory safeguards, but the company has yet to comment on how such thefts went undetected for so long.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025