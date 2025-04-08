Kia Engine Heist: Inside Job Suspected in Major Theft

Kia Motors has exposed a significant theft issue at its manufacturing plant in Penukonda, Sri Sathyasai district, where 900 car engines have allegedly been stolen over five years. The revelation prompted the South Korean automobile giant to lodge a police complaint recently.

The thefts, believed to have started in 2020, were confirmed following a preliminary police investigation. Officers suspect a large-scale insider operation, targeting former and current employees for their inquiries. Officials say no component can leave the premises without management knowledge, indicating potential internal involvement.

Special police teams have been assigned to delve deeper into the case, examining multiple records and loopholes found during initial probes. Questions linger regarding Kia's inventory safeguards, but the company has yet to comment on how such thefts went undetected for so long.

