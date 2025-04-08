Left Menu

Bengaluru's Second Airport: A Step Towards Future Mobility

Officials from the Airports Authority of India inspected proposed sites for Bengaluru's second airport. Discussions with Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil focused on industrial demand and air traffic benefits. The final site decision will be guided by AAI's recommendations and Bengaluru's projected needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:09 IST
In a significant step towards enhancing aviation infrastructure, top officials from the Airports Authority of India inspected two shortlisted sites for Bengaluru's proposed second airport on Tuesday. This development follows the state government's decision to consider three locations for the project.

Two locations near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road were examined, with a site near Nelamangala on Kunigal Road also under consideration. A detailed presentation to AAI officials highlighted the need for a second airport, citing rising industrial demand and increased civilian air traffic.

Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil reiterated the government's commitment to transparency in selecting the new airport's location. Patil noted the exclusivity clause for the Bengaluru International Airport ends in 2033, necessitating early preparations as the current airport nears its capacity by 2030.

