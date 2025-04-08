Bengaluru's Second Airport: A Step Towards Future Mobility

In a significant step towards enhancing aviation infrastructure, top officials from the Airports Authority of India inspected two shortlisted sites for Bengaluru's proposed second airport on Tuesday. This development follows the state government's decision to consider three locations for the project.

Two locations near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road were examined, with a site near Nelamangala on Kunigal Road also under consideration. A detailed presentation to AAI officials highlighted the need for a second airport, citing rising industrial demand and increased civilian air traffic.

Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil reiterated the government's commitment to transparency in selecting the new airport's location. Patil noted the exclusivity clause for the Bengaluru International Airport ends in 2033, necessitating early preparations as the current airport nears its capacity by 2030.

