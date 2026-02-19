Tragedy at Pete Street: Shobha's Untimely Demise Echoes Through Nelamangala
A woman named Shobha was allegedly murdered at her home in Nelamangala. Her attacker, a local shop owner, allegedly killed her for her gold jewellery to settle a debt. The crime was unveiled by her husband's physiotherapist. Police quickly apprehended the suspect using CCTV footage.
In a chilling incident that shook Nelamangala, a 69-year-old woman named Shobha was brutally murdered at her residence on Pete Street. The attack occurred in the presence of her bedridden husband, adding to the horror of the crime, authorities reported.
The accused in this grievous act, a wholesale shop owner named Shivakumar, allegedly targeted Shobha in a desperate bid to clear an Rs 8 lakh debt. After noting her gold jewellery, he entered her home under false pretenses and fatally attacked her.
The crime was discovered by a visiting physiotherapist, leading to swift police action. By examining nearby CCTV footage, authorities were able to identify and apprehend Shivakumar, shedding light on a murder that has left the community reeling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
