Tragedy at Pete Street: Shobha's Untimely Demise Echoes Through Nelamangala

In a chilling incident that shook Nelamangala, a 69-year-old woman named Shobha was brutally murdered at her residence on Pete Street. The attack occurred in the presence of her bedridden husband, adding to the horror of the crime, authorities reported.

The accused in this grievous act, a wholesale shop owner named Shivakumar, allegedly targeted Shobha in a desperate bid to clear an Rs 8 lakh debt. After noting her gold jewellery, he entered her home under false pretenses and fatally attacked her.

The crime was discovered by a visiting physiotherapist, leading to swift police action. By examining nearby CCTV footage, authorities were able to identify and apprehend Shivakumar, shedding light on a murder that has left the community reeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)