Left Menu

Tragedy at Pete Street: Shobha's Untimely Demise Echoes Through Nelamangala

A woman named Shobha was allegedly murdered at her home in Nelamangala. Her attacker, a local shop owner, allegedly killed her for her gold jewellery to settle a debt. The crime was unveiled by her husband's physiotherapist. Police quickly apprehended the suspect using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:13 IST
Tragedy at Pete Street: Shobha's Untimely Demise Echoes Through Nelamangala
murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident that shook Nelamangala, a 69-year-old woman named Shobha was brutally murdered at her residence on Pete Street. The attack occurred in the presence of her bedridden husband, adding to the horror of the crime, authorities reported.

The accused in this grievous act, a wholesale shop owner named Shivakumar, allegedly targeted Shobha in a desperate bid to clear an Rs 8 lakh debt. After noting her gold jewellery, he entered her home under false pretenses and fatally attacked her.

The crime was discovered by a visiting physiotherapist, leading to swift police action. By examining nearby CCTV footage, authorities were able to identify and apprehend Shivakumar, shedding light on a murder that has left the community reeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
2
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
3
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
4
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026