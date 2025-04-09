India's Strategic Trade Moves Amidst US Tariff Tensions
India is advancing a bilateral trade pact with the US to counter potential impacts of President Trump's tariffs. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar disclosed that India has reached an understanding with the US on trade. Discussions also extend to the UK and Europe for future trade deals.
In response to the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, India is seeking to secure a bilateral trade agreement with Washington. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India is proactive in engaging with the US to address the potential economic impact.
Jaishankar highlighted that India stands unique in having reached an understanding with the US under Trump's presidency. Following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, both nations aim to finalize a bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025.
India's strategic approach includes ongoing negotiations with the UK and aspirations to finalize a free trade agreement with European countries, as tensions elsewhere rise due to global trade disruptions.
