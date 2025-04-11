The Impact of Tariffs: A Trade War's Toll on Chinese Businesses

The trade war between China and the United States is intensifying, marked by China's imposition of a 125% tariff on US goods in response to President Trump's 145% tariff on Chinese products.

Businesses caught in this crossfire, particularly Chinese exporters participating in the $582.4 billion trade, are feeling the strain. Entrepreneurs in Yiwu, recognized for its massive wholesale market, voice their troubles.

Jiang Jiayu, of Yiwu Jiayu Festive Supplies Co., highlights a decline in American orders. With US tariffs impacting profitability, many, like Jiang and her peers, weigh the decision to exit the market entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)