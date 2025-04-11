The Impact of Tariffs: A Trade War's Toll on Chinese Businesses
The escalating trade war between China and the US, characterized by increased tariffs, is severely impacting businesses involved in the USD 582.4 billion trade. Chinese exporters, especially in Yiwu, express concerns about the diminishing American customer base and the detrimental effects on their profits and operations.
The trade war between China and the United States is intensifying, marked by China's imposition of a 125% tariff on US goods in response to President Trump's 145% tariff on Chinese products.
Businesses caught in this crossfire, particularly Chinese exporters participating in the $582.4 billion trade, are feeling the strain. Entrepreneurs in Yiwu, recognized for its massive wholesale market, voice their troubles.
Jiang Jiayu, of Yiwu Jiayu Festive Supplies Co., highlights a decline in American orders. With US tariffs impacting profitability, many, like Jiang and her peers, weigh the decision to exit the market entirely.
