Adani Group's Mega Investment Plan Set to Transform Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the Adani Group's Rs 50,000 crore investment initiatives with Jeet Adani. These investments, pledged during the state's business summit, target diverse sectors like aero-city development, hotels, and cement, aiming for rapid operationalization.
In a significant move towards boosting Assam's economic landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a pivotal meeting with Jeet Adani, Director of the Adani Group, to discuss the conglomerate's Rs 50,000 crore investment proposals.
Announced during the state's business summit in February, these investments aim to span across various sectors including the development of an aero-city, hotels, and vital infrastructure projects. Sarma emphasized that the state government anticipates these plans will soon transition from proposals to palpable progress.
The Adani Group, led by Chairman Gautam Adani, has made a substantial commitment to uplift Assam's business infrastructure, with the vision solidifying during Advantage Assam 2.0. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the memorandum of understandings signed will soon gain operational momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
