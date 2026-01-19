Left Menu

China's Economy Surpasses $20 Trillion Amid Export Reliance and Domestic Challenges

China's economy reached $20.01 trillion in 2025, driven by robust exports despite domestic consumption challenges and US tariffs. Growth slowed to 4.5% in the last quarter, highlighting a two-speed economy with strong export performance and weak consumer spending. Analysts question growth figures amid concerns over sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:12 IST
China's Economy Surpasses $20 Trillion Amid Export Reliance and Domestic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's economy achieved a notable milestone in 2025, reaching a record $20.01 trillion, propelled primarily by strong export activities despite challenges in domestic consumption and the impact of US tariffs, official data suggested on Monday.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 5% GDP growth year on year, aligning with the annual target but facing skepticism from economists over the accuracy of these figures. The last quarter saw a slower 4.5% growth, marked as the lowest since 2022 due to significant domestic hurdles.

Observers noted a divergence in the economic landscape, with exports serving as the main growth catalyst, while real estate struggles and cautious consumer spending persisted. Analysts remain wary of overly optimistic growth projections, citing sustainability concerns in a climate of external pressures and internal demand constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 5-Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU prepares to retaliate

WRAPUP 5-Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU prepares...

 Global
2
Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
4
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026