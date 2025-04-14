Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: India's New Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh has rapidly transformed into a key driver of India's economic progress under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. The state's GSDP and per capita income have more than doubled, making it India's second-largest economy. Entrepreneur-friendly policies and infrastructure development are central to this transformation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold address to the FICCI National Executive Committee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared Uttar Pradesh as the dynamic force leading India's economic renaissance. He cited the state's remarkable achievements in doubling its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income as testaments to its progress.

Adityanath criticized previous administrations for plunging the state's economy below the national average, while attributing the current revival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic vision. 'Uttar Pradesh is no longer struggling,' he stated, highlighting its status as the nation's second-largest economic powerhouse.

The Chief Minister credited investor-friendly reforms, stringent law enforcement, and efficient use of technology for this turnaround. Special attention has been paid to developing infrastructure, evidenced by the state's ambitious projects, including the Jewar Airport set to begin operations in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

