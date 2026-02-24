Left Menu

CM Yogi invites Singapore's Global Indian Schools to Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited Singapore-based Global India International School GIIS group to set up its model in Lucknow. The Group, which has 64 international campuses, hosted the Chief Minister Adityanath at its One World International School campus for dialogue and interaction with the Indian diaspora on Monday evening.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited Singapore-based Global India International School (GIIS) group to set up its model in Lucknow. The visiting Chief Minister appreciated GIIS as a school modelled on the values of Excellence and Skills upgradation. He invited the school group to set up its model in Lucknow during his address to the Indian diaspora. Yogi observed this and encouraged GIIS to continue on this path and bring this excellence to Lucknow. ''We are humbled by his invitation and will definitely take steps in the right direction,'' said Atul Temurnikar, chairman and co-founder of the Global Schools Group, the parent of GIIS and 64 international campuses across major Asian capital cities as well as the United Kingdom. ''GIIS has always been an innovative organisation where the student is the focal point. Our goal is to bring the best education to every child, and an up-and-coming Uttar Pradesh can be our next step in that direction,'' Temurnikar told PTI on Tuesday. The Group, which has 64 international campuses, hosted the Chief Minister Adityanath at its One World International School campus for dialogue and interaction with the Indian diaspora on Monday evening. Temurnikar noted that it was a meaningful dialogue on the state's expanding investment landscape after hosting 1,500 Indians based in Singapore at the interaction. ''Uttar Pradesh has a promising future under his leadership, which is evident from the state's strong focus on infrastructure, industry, and governance. It is presenting significant opportunities for global collaboration, he said. ''The success of this evening (interaction) reflects the growing interest within the Indian diaspora in contributing to India's economic growth and long-term development,'' added Temurnikar.

