Tata Group's Indian Hotels Expand to 100 New Locations by FY2025

Indian Hotels Company, the hospitality branch of Tata Group, is set for significant expansion, achieving 380 hotels by Financial Year 2025 with new properties at 100 locations.

The company's impressive growth is highlighted by a record 74 signings in the previous fiscal year, leading the industry's pipeline with 137 hotels.

This expansion is driven by IHCL's robust brand presence and incoming market demand, featuring notable new hotels in commercial, industrial, leisure, and state capitals across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)