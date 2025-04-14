Left Menu

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Expand to 100 New Locations by FY2025

Indian Hotels Company, part of Tata Group, expands its hotel portfolio to 380 by opening properties in 100 new locations in FY2025. The company has achieved a record 74 signings, boosting its industry-leading pipeline. Notable openings include 26 hotels in diverse markets across India.

Updated: 14-04-2025 21:24 IST
  • India

Indian Hotels Company, the hospitality branch of Tata Group, is set for significant expansion, achieving 380 hotels by Financial Year 2025 with new properties at 100 locations.

The company's impressive growth is highlighted by a record 74 signings in the previous fiscal year, leading the industry's pipeline with 137 hotels.

This expansion is driven by IHCL's robust brand presence and incoming market demand, featuring notable new hotels in commercial, industrial, leisure, and state capitals across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

